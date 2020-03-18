Harvey L. Harris, Sr. departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 71, a native and resident of Schriever, LA. Memorial service for immediate family only on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020