Harvey Lexing Knox

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Obituary
Harvey Knox entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a Blues Legend. Survived by his spouse, Leona B. Knox; daughters, Yolanda Braxton, Lorraine Wade, Kimberly Henton, Lueketha Braxton and Betty Braxton; 6 sisters; 1 brother; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor David Griffin officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019
bullet World War II
