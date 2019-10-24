Harvey Wayne Cook, Sr went home to be with his Lord on Oct 7, 2019. Born in Baton Rouge on Oct 2, 1944. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School, Louisiana College, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served the Lord as Pastor of churches in Central Louisiana and Texas for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam and Clara Frazee Cook and sister, Clarice Ordoyne. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Broussard Cook, his 3 children: Harvey Cook, Christie Bradford and Darrin Cook and 4 Grandchildren: Chelsea Cook, Ariel Cook, Katie and Robert Ferrell. The family will be at The Chapel at Istrouma Baptist Church on Oct 27 at 1:30 pm with the services to follow at 2:00. Come and join us to celebrate Wayne's life. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Istrouma Baptist Church benevolence fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019