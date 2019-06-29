Surrounded by family, Hattie Ingram died peacefully at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA on June 18, 2019. This loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend was a 72 year old resident of Baton Rouge, LA and native of Norwood, LA. She is survived by her children Eric Ingram, Sr., Harold Ingram (Aimee), Natasha Ingram and Natoria Ingram; grandchildren Jeremy Butler, Eric Ingram, Jr, (Shaniqua), Tyrien Sterling, Aniya Ingram, Tesori Sterling, Treylon Ingram, and Sage Ingram; great-grandchildren Ari Butler, Sosa Ingram, and Demi Butler; sisters Willie B. Jarrell, Elouise Lane, Jo Ann Lanoux (Edward), and Idell Ross; brother Joe Young Williams Jarrell (Betty); god children Violette Wilson, Charleston Johnson, and Bryce Williams. A host of niece's, nephew's, cousin's, other relatives, and friends. Visitation at Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, July 2, from 8 am until religious services at 10 am conducted by Bishop Charles E. Wallace. Burial at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019