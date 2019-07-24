Hattie Lee Alexander entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing at the age of 88. She was born June 19, 1931 to the late Preston Cummings and Henrietta C. Cummings. She was a native and resident of St. Francisville. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 am until The Celebration of Life Service at 11 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Hwy 965 St. Francisville, LA. Rev. Leon McGuffie, Officiating. Interment will be in Washington Cemetery. Hattie is survived by her devoted husband George W. Alexander; 5 children Clarence B. Alexander(Doris), Linda A. Alexander, Georgia A. Alexander, Janice R. Higginbottham(Joseph) and Merle A. Torregano(Michael Sr.); 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Rosa Broadway and Bernice Nunn; 1 sister-in-law Floria J. Henderson; 3 brothers-in-law Melvin Alexander(Delores), James Alexander and Joseph Alexander(Sherri); 1 godchild Thomas Alexander, Jr.(Alma) and a host of relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 225-683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 26, 2019