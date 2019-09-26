Hattie Mae "Madear" Williams transitioned peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Northridge Care Center in Baker, LA at the age of 95. She was a native of Lettsworth, LA; long-time resident of the community of Alsen, LA and a resident of Baker, LA. Visitation at Saint John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, on Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., officiated by Dr. Donald R. Ruth, pastor. There will be no final viewing after the eulogy. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves a legacy of love to her daughter, 2 grandsons, 2 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings, Godparents, Godchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of plants, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Saint John Baptist Church G. R. Clark Scholarship fund in her memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019