Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM Carpenters Chapel Church of Prairieville Funeral service 11:00 AM Carpenters Chapel Church of Prairieville Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Hattie Marie Lockwood at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2019 at Carpenters Chapel Church of Prairieville with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park. Mrs. Lockwood passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the daughter who secured a loan to allow her parents to upgrade Gomez Grocery. She was the sister, mother, aunt who spent long hours washing curling and styling hair. She was the wife who worked tirelessly alongside in the arduous work of dairy farming. She was the political activist who worked to bring services to seniors and vocational education to her community and provide another viewpoint to proposals for flood control. As a 4-H leader she encouraged her children, grandchildren and neighbor's children towards achievement especially in public speaking and dairy cattle projects. In her church she taught Sunday school and Bible School. She sang in the choir and especially enjoyed practicing for Christmas cantatas. Wherever she was, there were beautiful flowers. A skilled gardener and arranger, she loved to share plants and flowers, bringing nature's beauty to many weddings and Sunday services. Mrs. Lockwood is survived by her daughters, Patricia Brussack and husband, Bob of Athens, Georgia, Janis Poche and husband Harlan of Dutchtown, Louisiana; grandchildren, Rodney Poche, Kristy Poche, Crystal Lockwood, Sarah Cappo, Emma Foster; ten great-grandchildren and sisters, Laura Babin, Madeline Devilier, Dorothy Broussard and Carolyn Schexnayder Boudreaux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dewalt Lockwood; son, David Dewalt Lockwood and grandson, Ian Julian Brussack. Pallbearers will be Harlan Poche, Perry Templet, Rodney Poche and Rob Anthony.

