Our beloved Hattie Watson O'Koye departed her Earthly life on April 19, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born on August 16, 1948, to the late Henrietta Thompson Watson and Isaac 'Boise' Watson, Sr. She retired from Southern University and enjoyed spending time with family. She leaves to cherish her lifelong memories her children: Thomas Bosley, Jr. (Karen), Shedrick Bosley, Keldrick Bosley, Sr., and Kevin Bosley (LaWanda); her siblings: Audrey White (Leonard), Isaac Watson, Jr., Sam Watson (Patricia), Shirley Thompson, Earl 'Terry' Thompson (Linda), Cora Adams, Catherine Spurling (Bernard) and George Thompson. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and an abundance of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta and Isaac Watson, Sr., daughters, Myrinda 'Myra' and Telyshia 'Tiny' Bosley, grandchildren, Rayford Seastrunk, Jr., and LaTrise Johnson, and her siblings, LeRoy Thompson, Bernice 'Bea' McCoy Warner and Rosa Mary Watson. Due to stipulations mandated by COVID-19, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time and will be held Wednesday, April 21, 10am-12noon. at A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, LA 70757. 225-625-2383. Graveside services will be held after the viewing at 1pm, Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA. Arrangements are being entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020.