Havann H. Phillip departed this life on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA. He was 40, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020