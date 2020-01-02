Havann H. Phillip

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Obituary
Havann H. Phillip departed this life on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA. He was 40, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
