Hayward David Miguez, 65, of Denham Springs, LA passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs. Mr. Miguez was preceded in death by his parents, Hayward and Flavia Miguez and one sister, Kim Michelle Miguez. He is survived by his three daughters, Chantelle Pizzolato (Blaine), Nicole Fabre (Brad) and Toni Fenton (Mike); sister, Nora Jo Babin; eight grandchildren, Kaden Perrault, Donovan Gaudet, Zoe Fabre, Pax Fabre, Brody Pizzolato, Miklynn Fenton, Jet Fabre and Van Fenton. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim and Doug for caring for Mr. Miguez. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020