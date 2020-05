Hayward Paul "Wolf" Gros, lifelong resident of Belle River, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was 67 and a retired commercial fisherman. Wolf also worked as a pipe fitter and deckhand during his life. He enjoyed riding in his boat and swinging on his swing. He is survived by his 5 sisters, Ann Cavalier, Judy Gros Leonard (Bobby), Dianne Gros Pellegrin (Kennedy), Audrey "Tom" Gros, and Edith "Nonk" Gros; brother, Norris Cavalier (Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. Gros, Sr., and Lillian Cavalier Gros Leonard; stepfather, Dudley Leonard; sister, Doris Cavalier Hebert; brothers, Harry Gros, Jr., and Rogers Paul Gros; and nephews, Danny Cavalier and Kennedy "K-John" Pellegrin, II. Services at this time will be private. We would like to thank all his cancer doctors and the nurses for their care. To offer the family condolences please visit, www.oursofhPierrePart.com.