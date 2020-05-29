Hayward Paul "Wolf" Gros, lifelong resident of Belle River, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was 67 and a retired commercial fisherman. Wolf also worked as a pipe fitter and deckhand during his life. He enjoyed riding in his boat and swinging on his swing. He is survived by his 5 sisters, Ann Cavalier, Judy Gros Leonard (Bobby), Dianne Gros Pellegrin (Kennedy), Audrey "Tom" Gros, and Edith "Nonk" Gros; brother, Norris Cavalier (Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. Gros, Sr., and Lillian Cavalier Gros Leonard; stepfather, Dudley Leonard; sister, Doris Cavalier Hebert; brothers, Harry Gros, Jr., and Rogers Paul Gros; and nephews, Danny Cavalier and Kennedy "K-John" Pellegrin, II. Services at this time will be private. We would like to thank all his cancer doctors and the nurses for their care. To offer the family condolences please visit, www.oursofhPierrePart.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 31, 2020.