Haywood C. Reed Sr. passed away on August 22, 2019. Haywood was a master carpenter, entrepreneur and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended Capitol High School and Southern University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie and Ivy Reed Sr, and three siblings, Rita Hurst, Ivy Reed Jr and Kathleen Parms. He is survived by 4 children: Michael, Rita, Hailey and Haywood Jr., 3 grandchildren, 1 brother, Stanley Reed and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, August 31 at Rock Zion Church, 3996 Billops St., Baton Rouge, La. Visitation starts at 8 am and Service Starts at 10 am. Interment to be held at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019