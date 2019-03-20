Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel 'Jackie' Thompson. View Sign

Hazel "Jackie" Thompson, 92, went to her Master's, Lord and Savior's home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was a retired teacher from Silliman Institute. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Clinton United Methodist Church from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Ted Fine. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Clinton. Jackie is survived by her children, Louis B. "Tommy" Thompson (Sandy), Sonja Hartley (Frank), Jean Suggs (Steve), and June Donze (Dean), grandchildren, Scott Thompson (Stephanie), Mark Thompson (Celeste), Misty Urech (Beau), Travis Hartley, Jeremy Hartley, Becky Herriman (Andrew), Brad Suggs (Jeanann), Ashton Donze (Sara), Sarah Drane (Coleman), Cody Donze (Fiance', Miranda), 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Louis B. Thompson, Jr., parents, Samuel and Elsie Talcott, sister, Doris Knapick, daughter, Bonnie Majestic and grandson, Jake Suggs. Pallbearers will be Scott Thompson, Mark Thompson, Travis Hartley, Brad Suggs, Ashton Donze, Cody Donze. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Hartley and Mac Coleman. She was a longtime member of Clinton United Methodist Church, founder of Prayer Shawl Ministery and member of Ladies Missionary Group. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, watching baseball, gardening, but most of all, spending time with family and friends. Special thanks to Pastor Ted Fine and wife, Valerie, special friend, Ms. Gladys Siebert and all of her faithful church family. Also, special thank you to devoted family friend, Mac Coleman and her sitters, Jane, June, Vera, Debbie, Lakisha and Judy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Clinton United Methodist Church. Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA

4230 High Street

Zachary , LA 70791

