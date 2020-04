Or Copy this URL to Share

Hazel Archie-Howard, a native of Galveston, TX and a resident of Ethel, LA passed away April 21, 2020 at age 75. The Graveside Service will be Monday, April 27, in Jackson Cemetery Hwy 10 Jackson, LA. Arrangement by Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

