Hazel Carr Nichols, a native of Buckatunna, MS and a resident of Denham Springs, LA died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83. Hazel was a devoted wife and mother who loved to travel and entertain her family and friends at her Victorian home. She was especially known for her cakes. Hazel is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Lamar) Loyd, Houston, TX and Debbie (Dale) Bonner, Quitman, MS. One son, Gene (Renee) Hartley, Baton Rouge. Stepson, Rodrick (Peggy) Nichols, Denham Springs. Stepdaughter, Sheila Nichols, Greenwell Springs. Sister, Nazil Henderson, Baker. Grandchildren Melissa Springhetti, Jennifer Lustina, Chad and Brandon Hartley, Regena Landry, Derek, Derin and Danielle Bonner, Kristi Ray, Kyle Nichols, Kim McClure and Sean, Chance and Willie Turner. 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Mack and Ethel Carr, husband Rodin Nichols, grandson Dustin Hartley, brothers William and Gilbert Carr and sister Maxine McCaa. Visitation at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, April 6 from 10am until funeral service at 12pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

