Guest Book View Sign Service Information Centuries Memorial Funeral Home 8801 Mansfield Road Shreveport , LA 71108 (318)-686-4334 Graveside service 10:00 AM Centuries Memorial Funeral Home 8801 Mansfield Road Shreveport , LA 71108 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Honor your father and mother which is the first commandment with a promise, so that it may be well with you, and that you may live long on the earth." Ephesians 6:2-3. Hazel Celeste Hendricks Hearon, 89, a native of Matewan, WV, and longtime resident of Shreveport passed away on July 1, 2019, at Sunrise at Siegen, Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of Matewan High School, Matewan, WV, and Bowling Green Business College, Bowling Green, KY. She was employed with numerous companies in her administrative career including Spence Field, GA; Wright - Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH; and retiring from Stewart Insurance Agency of Shreveport, LA. She was married in 1953 to Wallis ''Wally'' Trull Hearon of Little Rock, AR, at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, followed by a Christian Ceremony performed by a Chaplain at Yokota AB, Japan. They were married for 62 years until his death. She grew up in the Methodist church but later was baptized with her daughter at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport where they became members. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Bruce Hendricks and Alice Enza Lumpkin of Matewan, WV, two sisters Alice Jo Hendricks Laughlin and Roberta Dean Hendricks. She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Debra and Mike Sorel of Baton Rouge, LA, nieces, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the following: Mary Short, Louise Robinson, Peggy Ashford, the care management teams at Sunrise at Siegen and staff, Hospice of Baton Rouge staff and nurses and all the volunteers who give their time at Sunrise at Siegen for the residents with music, caring and activities. Hazel's greatest joy was singing all the old hymns and songs. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Alzheimer's robs many aspects of life but to the glory of God she still knew her daughter until the end. Donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or your local Alzheimer's chapter. Alternatively, in memory of Hazel, a longtime lover of all animals, the family suggests your local animal shelter or animal rescue center. "Honor your father and mother which is the first commandment with a promise, so that it may be well with you, and that you may live long on the earth." Ephesians 6:2-3. Hazel Celeste Hendricks Hearon, 89, a native of Matewan, WV, and longtime resident of Shreveport passed away on July 1, 2019, at Sunrise at Siegen, Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of Matewan High School, Matewan, WV, and Bowling Green Business College, Bowling Green, KY. She was employed with numerous companies in her administrative career including Spence Field, GA; Wright - Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH; and retiring from Stewart Insurance Agency of Shreveport, LA. She was married in 1953 to Wallis ''Wally'' Trull Hearon of Little Rock, AR, at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, followed by a Christian Ceremony performed by a Chaplain at Yokota AB, Japan. They were married for 62 years until his death. She grew up in the Methodist church but later was baptized with her daughter at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport where they became members. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Bruce Hendricks and Alice Enza Lumpkin of Matewan, WV, two sisters Alice Jo Hendricks Laughlin and Roberta Dean Hendricks. She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Debra and Mike Sorel of Baton Rouge, LA, nieces, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the following: Mary Short, Louise Robinson, Peggy Ashford, the care management teams at Sunrise at Siegen and staff, Hospice of Baton Rouge staff and nurses and all the volunteers who give their time at Sunrise at Siegen for the residents with music, caring and activities. Hazel's greatest joy was singing all the old hymns and songs. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Alzheimer's robs many aspects of life but to the glory of God she still knew her daughter until the end. Donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or your local Alzheimer's chapter. Alternatively, in memory of Hazel, a longtime lover of all animals, the family suggests your local animal shelter or animal rescue center. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close