Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Hazel Elaine Shelton Robison

Hazel Elaine Shelton Robison, a native of Mississippi and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Hazel Shelton and husband Henry Robison. She is survived by son Richard Robison, daughter Linda Robison both of Baton Rouge, step-son Henry Robison, Jr. and wife Jean of Batesville, MS, and brother John Shelton, Jr. and wife Rose Ann of Houston, TX. She was a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with interment in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
