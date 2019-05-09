Hazel Gomez passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home in Gonzales, LA with her family by her side. She was 95 years old. Hazel was a lady who loved boating, fishing, swamp pop music, dancing and later in life, painting. She was born on June 16, 1923 in Galvez, LA to Vernon Causey Sr. and Lillie Dixon Causey. In 1941 she was a member of the 1st graduating class of the new Gonzales High School; also in 1941 she married Charles E. Perdue Jr. She gave birth to daughters, Patricia in 1942, Fay in 1944, and son, Randall in 1950. She later married Sidney Gomez 1971. She worked at and later retired from the Louisiana State Department of Revenue. Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Lillie; sisters, Jackie and Helen; brothers, Warren, Joe, Roland (Son) and Vernon Jr (Bootsy); husband, Sidney and recently, her daughter, Fay Perdue Hulme. Hazel is survived by daughter, Patricia Perdue Carpenter (husband Darrell Carpenter) of Prairieville, LA; son Randall L. Perdue (wife Jenny Perdue) of Grosse Tete, LA; brother, Marvin Dale Causey (wife Cindy Causey) of Cedar Park, TX; son-in-law, Mell Hulme of Braselton, GA; grandchildren, Gavin Hulme of Between, GA, Brooke Hulme of Braselton, GA, John Templet of Galvez, LA, and Jim Templet (wife Mandy Templet) of French Settlement, LA; plus numerous nieces nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9:00 am until funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Prairieville, LA. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 14, 2019