Hazel Freeman
Hazel Freeman, 85, a long-time resident of Zachary, LA and a current resident of McComb, MS, died on Monday, November 30, 2020. There will be a visitation on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Zachary First Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until funeral services at 3 p.m., conducted by Dr. Paul Ballard. The burial will be at the Plains Cemetery in Zachary. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert "Bob" Freeman; one daughter, Allison Lutz and husband Denny of Magnolia, MS; one son, Robert Michael Freeman and wife Barbara Bristor of Seattle, WA; one grandchild, Ashley Dana of Waverly, IA; one great-grandchild, Dalton Dana of Waterloo, IA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Art Collins, her sister Laura Pierson, and her grandson Duane Dana. For guests attending funeral services, you are asked to please maintain a social distance and to wear a mask indoors and around others. Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name may make them to Gideons International. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Zachary First Baptist Church
DEC
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Zachary First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
