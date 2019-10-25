Hazel G. Holmes (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • " Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this..."
    - Mr. & Mrs. Anthony and Gathia Lewis Pierre
  • "We Love You Dea Your GrandKids"
    - Kalyn Teasett-Jones
  • "Ms Hazel, Ms Hazel, Ms Hazel! To My Beautiful Dear Sweet..."
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FT Baptist Church
4712 LA-10
Jackson, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
FT Baptist Church
4712 LA-10
Jackson, LA
View Map
Obituary
Hazel G. Holmes, 75, was born August 28, 1944 to the late Ivory Gipson, Sr. and Irene Wright Gipson. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Jackson, LA. She departed this life Thursday, October 17, 2019, 6:30 a.m., at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge, LA. She was married to the late Willie Holmes "Bill Perry" in 1964. She leaves to cherish her memories, a son; Jesse Gipson, (4) daughters; Patricia (Jerry) Ewing, Carolyn Wright, Katherine (Erick) Plant, and Beverly Holmes, a sister; Doretha Gipson Jackson, all of Baton Rouge, LA; (9) grandchildren, (14) great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visiting at: FT Baptist Church, 4712 LA-10, Jackson, LA 70748, Saturday, October 26, 2019, 9 a.m. – until Service time at 11 a.m., Elder Richard London – Officiating. Professional Funeral Services Entrusted to: Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA 70722.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
