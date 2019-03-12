Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Gloria Bickham Bagent. View Sign

Hazel Gloria Bickham Bagent, 81, of Bogalusa, Louisiana passed away Tuesday morning March 5, 2019. Mrs. Bagent was the daughter of the late Albert and Irma Dean Bickham. She was the eldest of eight siblings Carl, Willard, Audrey, Mary, Charles, John, and Alfred Lloyd Bickham. Mrs. Bagent was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bagent, and her son, Michael Bagent. She leaves three daughters to cherish her memory, Arlene Finch, Tonia Martin, and Josephine McQuarter, sixteen grandchildren, and a host of great-grands. Mrs. Bagent was a graduate of Central Memorial High School and Southern University A&M College. She received her Master's degree and plus 30 from Southeastern Louisiana University. Mrs. Bagent was a retired educator that served Washington Parish Schools and Bogalusa City Schools for over 40 years. She was a faithful member of the St. John Elizabeth Temple Church of God in Christ all of her life. She served as a Sunday school teacher, musician, Mother's Board member, Youth Department member, Bible Band member and Home and Foreign Missions teacher. For 31 years she had the honor to serve as District Missionary of District Number 4 East Can Do District of the Eastern Louisiana Jurisdiction #1 COGIC. Mrs. Bagent was a pillar of the community, friend, encourager and mother figure to many. A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Bagent will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at St. John Elizabeth Temple Church of God in Christ, 1126 N. Roosevelt St., Bogalusa, LA at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Relatives, family friends, and members of the local community are welcome to attend. The Official Homegoing Celebration will be held at St. John Elizabeth Temple Church of God in Christ, 1126 N Roosevelt St., Bogalusa, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Alphonso Denson, Sr. Prelate officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the religious service begins. Interment: Bogalusa Cemetery, Bogalusa, LA. Professional Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, Inc., 11112 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge, LA 70123. Cards and flowers maybe sent there.

