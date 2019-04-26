Hazel Louise Lee Allen, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Hammond, LA. She was born on January 31, 1937 in Amite, LA, a graduate of Amite High School, a member of the Amite Church of Christ, and was 82 years old. She was friends with nearly everyone and could often be found at the Kentwood Cafe with her sister Rose, checking in with everyone else in the restaurant before eating her own food. She loved to help others, and spent her spare time as a volunteer foster grandparent with the Head Start program, serving as a mentor and friend to underprivileged children. Reading was her favorite hobby, and she likely read every mystery novel the Kentwood Library ever had in stock. She is survived by her two sons, David and James Allen Jr.; grandchildren, Katie, Eli, Savana, Landon, Jordan, and Stephen Allen; sister Rosalie Wheeler; brother-in-law, Keith Allen; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Gill and her husband, Billy, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was very proud of her family, and they will all miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lois Lee; siblings, Marvin and Julia Lee; and her husband of 60 years, James K. Allen Sr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM Monday, April 29, 2019. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019