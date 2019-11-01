|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Marie McManus Fondren.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
|
Memorial service
View Map
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
|
Graveside service
View Map
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hazel Marie McManus Fondren passed away peacefully at her home in Harahan, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1933, and was 85 years old. Marie, a native of Leesville, Louisiana, resided in Harahan since 1961. She attended LSU/BR and graduated from Alexandra Business College. She was retired from the VA Medical Center in New Orleans. Marie was a talented seamstress and devoted cat lover. She was past president of the Tulane Garden Club, Jefferson Parish Council of Garden Clubs, Colonial Garden Club and Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Club. She was a proud member of Riverside Baptist Church for many years. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Lena Richardson and Hugh Louis McManus; son, Andrew James Fondren; brother, Hugh McManus, Jr.; sister-in-law, Christine McManus; son-in-laws, Rod Fleming and Chip Carroll; former husband, James F. Fondren, and many cat friends. She is survived by daughters, Catherine Carroll of Beaumont, Texas and Elizabeth Fleming of Houston, Texas; son, Timothy Louis (Melanie Seal) of Folsom, Louisiana; and one grandchild, Lorelai Olivia. She is also survived by two nephews, two great nieces, and two great nephews. Marie fulfilled her bucket list by walking on a glacier, climbing a pyramid, and visiting the Sphinx, the Parthenon, the Roman Coliseum, and many castles in Europe. She loved her two daughters, her two sons, extended family, friends, and her God, with whom she now walks. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Riverside Baptist Church, 9220 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Leesville Cemetery in Leesville, Louisiana, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marie's memory to the ASPCA, www.secure.aspca.org. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|