Hazel Primus Dean was born on January 4th, 1927 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana to Tom and Estella Williams Primus. She passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Monroe, Louisiana on June 16th, 2020. She was baptized at an early age, and became a devoted member of Prevailing Faith Bible Church, in Monroe, La pastored by her son Dr. Charles E. Brown.

