Hazel Savoie Gianelloni, age 92, a resident of Prairieville, passed away on August 24, 2020. Hazel is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Wheat Hingle (Chet) and Jane Kimball (Jim); siblings, Yola Stoute and Mildred McGee; grandchildren, Karen Anthony (Tino), Kevin Kimball (Robin), Dereck Wheat (Mona), Tiffany Dyason (David), and Misty Whipple; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Davis (Ben), Kallin Kimball, Rachel Kimball, Kaitlyn Kimball, Evans Dyason, Grey Dyason, Ashlyn Wheat, Austin Wheat, Addison Wheat, Parke Whipple, and Parrish Whipple; great-great-grandchildren, Reagan Davis, Brooke Davis, Keelyn Davis, and Hazel Kimball; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Eliza Moran; siblings, Annabelle Eckman, Betty Kimball, and Robert Adam Moran; first husband, Nalton Savoie; second husband, Lefebure Gianelloni; and great-grandson, Tyler Loos. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.