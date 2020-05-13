Hazel Scott Smelley
Hazel Scott Smelley departed this life on May 7, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, at the age of 75. Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, LA from 2-6pm and Friday, May 15, 2020, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, from 11am-12pm. Interment will immediately follow at Louisiana National Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
MAY
15
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
MAY
15
Interment
Louisiana National Cemetery
