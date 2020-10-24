Our precious mother, Hazel Wheat Watts passed away at her residence on Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. She was 85 years old. She was born to the late Eugene and Ethyl Taylor Wheat. She retired from the Livingston Parish School Board as a cafeteria worker at both Doyle and Frost Schools. She is survived by daughters, Gloria Harrell (Wendell), Norma Jean Schexnayder (Darren), and Murline Watts; 6 Grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Muriel Watts of 64 years; Parents, Eugene and Ethyl Taylor Wheat; Father and Mother in Law, Ivy and Stella McMorris Watts; Sisters, Gloria Sullivan and Julia "Sad" Wheat and brother, Johnny "Snake" Wheat. Grandsons will serve as Pall Bearers. Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church 28280 South Satsuma Rd. Livingston, La. Conducted by Rev. Clint Mitchell. Burial will follow in the Muriel Watts Family Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Cornerstone Church. The family would like to thank everyone at New Century Hospice for their special care of our precious mother.

