Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazella Mabel Macht "Happy" Haptonstall. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Celebration of Life Gonzales First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Hazella Mabel Macht "Happy" Haptonstall was born 5 June, 1924 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She died at home with family on 17 December 2019 following a short illness. A celebration of her life will be held at the Gonzales First United Methodist Church at 11 am on 11 January 2020 to celebrate the life of "Happy." Visitation begins at 10. Hazella obtained her teaching degree from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee and married the love of her life Verle Haptonstall shortly after WWII. A lover of travel and helping others, Hazella had a joyous spirit, was an inspiration at 95 to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Hazella is survived by her daughters Cheri (Thomas) Goforth, Rebecca Floyd and Martha Jo (Keith) Hill, and was predeceased by her husband Verle and daughter Lauri Busse. She also had 7 grandchildren: Jim Goforth, Marc Goforth, Nick Busse, Bryan Busse, Todd Floyd, Tori Floyd, Jeff Floyd, and numerous great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the caring staff OLOL Ascension Hospital and St Joseph's Hospice for their support. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory Hazella Mabel Macht "Happy" Haptonstall was born 5 June, 1924 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She died at home with family on 17 December 2019 following a short illness. A celebration of her life will be held at the Gonzales First United Methodist Church at 11 am on 11 January 2020 to celebrate the life of "Happy." Visitation begins at 10. Hazella obtained her teaching degree from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee and married the love of her life Verle Haptonstall shortly after WWII. A lover of travel and helping others, Hazella had a joyous spirit, was an inspiration at 95 to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Hazella is survived by her daughters Cheri (Thomas) Goforth, Rebecca Floyd and Martha Jo (Keith) Hill, and was predeceased by her husband Verle and daughter Lauri Busse. She also had 7 grandchildren: Jim Goforth, Marc Goforth, Nick Busse, Bryan Busse, Todd Floyd, Tori Floyd, Jeff Floyd, and numerous great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the caring staff OLOL Ascension Hospital and St Joseph's Hospice for their support. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close