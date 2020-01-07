Hazella Mabel Macht "Happy" Haptonstall (1924 - 2019)
Hazella Mabel Macht "Happy" Haptonstall was born 5 June, 1924 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She died at home with family on 17 December 2019 following a short illness. A celebration of her life will be held at the Gonzales First United Methodist Church at 11 am on 11 January 2020 to celebrate the life of "Happy." Visitation begins at 10. Hazella obtained her teaching degree from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee and married the love of her life Verle Haptonstall shortly after WWII. A lover of travel and helping others, Hazella had a joyous spirit, was an inspiration at 95 to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Hazella is survived by her daughters Cheri (Thomas) Goforth, Rebecca Floyd and Martha Jo (Keith) Hill, and was predeceased by her husband Verle and daughter Lauri Busse. She also had 7 grandchildren: Jim Goforth, Marc Goforth, Nick Busse, Bryan Busse, Todd Floyd, Tori Floyd, Jeff Floyd, and numerous great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the caring staff OLOL Ascension Hospital and St Joseph's Hospice for their support. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020
