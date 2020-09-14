Heather Hiers Scales; beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on September 7, 2020, in Slidell, LA at the age of 39. She was born on July 28, 1981 in Baton Rouge. Heather was a beautiful soul. Intelligent and caring, she was the first to help in any situation when needed. Heather will be lovingly remembered for her infectious smile, courage, and the deep love she had for her family. Heather leaves behind her four children who were the loves of her life: Joshua Jacobs II, William Owen Jacobs, Sally Scales, and Gunner Carbon. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Tena Taylor; her grandmother, Linda DePhillips; her siblings, Paris (Kevin) Hardee, Tiffany (Drew) Robbins, Blaize (Chase) Millien, Blake Taylor (Brianne Guidroz), and Sonnie Hill. Heather also leaves behind nieces and nephews whom she adored; Ava, Primo, Cohen, Claire, Miles, and Eli. She is preceded in death by her Grandfather, William "Rudy" Hiers, and Grandmother, Linda "Linnie" Howard. She will be in our hearts until we meet again. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., at Victory Harvest Church, 3953 N. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

