Hebert Daniel "Pete" Moore
Hebert "Pete" Daniel Moore, 57, of Zachary, LA, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center. Pete loved to fish, but his passion was cooking. He cooked many meals for the homeless and those that were in need. There were very few that didn't recognize him as "Louisiana Pete" and that did not have at least one plate of his cooking. The only thing he enjoyed more than cooking was being with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and were always his priority. Pete was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Saturday, August 29, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Naul Cemetery, Bluff Creek, LA. Pallbearers will be Robert Albertson, Terry, Michael, and Mason Moore, Mark Jenkins, and Eric Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarrod and Jaxon Moore, Jeff Jenkins, and Danny Smith. He is survived by his wife, Carrie "Nana" Moore; children, Kelli Moore, Jacob Moore; step-daughter, Drew Morgan and fiancé, Robert Albertson; grandchildren, Jarrod "Patonk" and Jaxon "Wah Wah" Moore, Lindsey "Pátie" and Jaci "Donk Donk" Brown, R. J. "Orjanic" and Brock "Brock Brock" Albertson; brothers Terry and Joey Moore; sisters, Charlotte Roberson, Brenda Johnson and husband, Lucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Jake" Moore, and Claudine Elizabeth Jenkins Moore; and sister, Kissy Smith. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
