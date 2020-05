Or Copy this URL to Share

Hebert Hoover Travis passed May 27, 2020. Drive -thru visitation is Friday, May 29, 2pm - 6pm. Visitation Sat., May 30, 10am until Religious Service at 12pm, House of Praise in Walker, Conducted by Pastor Floyd Dixon. Entrusted Arrangements to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs.

