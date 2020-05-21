Scripture: II Timothy 4:7-8, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. Heidi Renee Taylor Rodrigue, a loving and devoted wife, daughter and sister, was born on March 14, 1974 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana to the parents of Valerie Ann Taylor and the late Alexander Allen, Sr. and Joseph Taylor Jr. Heidi peacefully passed away on the afternoon of May 13, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Heidi is survived by her mother, Minister Valerie and Wayne (Step-father) Batiste, siblings Sylvia Scott, Deondra Taylor Smith, Ann Marie Taylor, Christina Taylor, Quincy (Valerie) Allen, Malinda Stewart, Finley (Myra) Allen and Rodney (Mary) Allen, loving nieces and nephews, Keondra Taylor, Shaquita Taylor, Breggan Taylor, Nadia Taylor, Janaya Taylor, Sydney Jenkins, and Jahci Dennison. Leaving also behind, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Rodrigue, Jr., fathers, Alexander Allen, Sr., and Joseph Taylor, Jr.; father-in-law,; maternal grandparents, Nellie Kennard Boudreaux and Wesley Boudreaux, Sr., paternal grandparents, Pearl Bastain and Thomas Allen; uncles, Lawrence and Leslie Boudreaux Sr., CJ Clark, and Floyd Jackson (uncle and godfather); aunts, Lula Griffin and Dotsy Jackson. A celebration of Heidi's life will be held on May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Zion Christian Center, Gramercy, La. Viewing at 9:00 a.m until time of service. In light of the current Coronavirus Pandemic, the family is requesting for everyone's safety that all attendees adorn a face mask. It would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary, Mt. Airy, La.

