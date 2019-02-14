Helen "Dee" Adams departed this life on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement, Donaldsonville, LA. She was 97, a native and a resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visiting on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Virginia Baptist from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1., Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019