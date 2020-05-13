Helen B Viccellio, age 85, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 12, 2020. She is survived by her oldest son Darren and wife Kim, Paul, and Steven, 3 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by husband, Felix T Viccellio, Jr. Private burial will take place at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph's Hospice in Helen's name.

