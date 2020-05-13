Helen B. Viccellio
Helen B Viccellio, age 85, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 12, 2020. She is survived by her oldest son Darren and wife Kim, Paul, and Steven, 3 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by husband, Felix T Viccellio, Jr. Private burial will take place at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph's Hospice in Helen's name.

Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
