Helena Breaux Gauthier Anderson, age 92, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, September 20, 2020, while visiting one of her granddaughters and two great-granddaughters in Georgetown, Texas. Originally from Gueydan, Louisiana, "Nonnie" graduated from SLI (ULL) in 1949 with a degree in business. She taught school in Houma in the Terrebonne Parish School System for a year. She moved to Baton Rouge and began working for the Louisiana Division of Administration and Education. She met and married her husband, Stanley I. Gauthier in 1950. They had three children. She taught school at Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge for ten years and worked in the Continuing Education program at LSU for ten years. She was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy, where she was a member of the Ladies' Altar Society and Holy Name Society Auxiliary. She was a kind and loving person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed life to the fullest, attending dances, card parties and family gatherings. Her greatest joy was attending LSU football games, which she did for almost seventy years. Helena is survived by her children, Jackie Duplechin (Tony), Patsy Beverung (Steve) and Jim Gauthier (Susan), her grandchildren Aimée Crump, Jeremy Duplechin, Jessica Duhon (Rodney), Jennifer Heape (Shawn), Deacon Michael Beverung, Kristen Smith (Hunter) and Trent Gauthier, and great-grandchildren Caitlin Duplechin, Alex Coleman, Anna Duhon, Kate Duhon, Emma Heape, Brandon Heape, Billy Smith, June Smith and Winnie Smith, and stepchildren Jim Anderson (Tracey), Richard Anderson (Pat), David Anderson (Tootie), Tim Anderson (Cyndi Jo) and Mark Anderson (Linda). She was preceded in death by her parents Valentin D. Breaux and Annie Oertling Breaux, first husband, Stanley I. Gauthier, second husband Leonard "Andy" Anderson, siblings Yvonne Carter, Beatrice L. Breaux (infant), Valentin D Breaux, Jr., Charles Breaux, Stanley Breaux, Robert Breaux and Carmen Perry. A Memorial Mass will be take place at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, American Cancer Society
, the American Kidney Fund, Our Lady of Mercy School or Catholic High School. Her family wishes to extend sincere thanks to her longtime physician Dr. Allison Barbin, Heart of Hospice, her caregivers at Home Instead, Resolutions Hospice of Austin, Texas and her good friends who met weekly to play Pokeno. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.