Helen C. Jackson entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation at Greater Mount Gideon B.C., 205 Alice St. on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Manley Metoyer; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Arlean Emery and Barbara Green (Dwight, Sr.); siblings, Sophie Jones and Edna Howard; grandchildren, Donald Jr. (Sarah) and Jonathan Emery; Dion (DeAndrea) and Dwight Green, Jr.; preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Boots" Jackson; parents; and five sibling. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019