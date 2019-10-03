Helen C Carter was born on August 27, 1978 a native of Baton Rouge, La. she departed this earthly life on September 24, 2019. Visitation on Friday Oct 4, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr Baton Rouge. Visitation will continue on Saturday at Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 7330 Mickens Rd BR. LA from 12:30 pm until services at 1 pm. Helen leaves to cherish her precious memories, her devoted Mother And Step Father, Mary And Claudis Price Jr, Father Julius Calvin. two daughters Kenyetta Carter, D'Myrica Ausbon, two sons, Darian Ausbon, D'Vone Ausbon, one Grandaughter , Kaylin Carter, two Sisters, Shirley Carter, Mary C Williams, two Brothers, Claiborne, Julius Carter also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces , nephews, cousins and friends. Interment in Southern Memorial Garden.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019