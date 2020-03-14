Helen D. Brewer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen D. Brewer.
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Home
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Home
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Reeves Cemetery
Summit, MS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Helen D. Brewer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020. A native of Walthal County Miss, and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, age 94 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Seale Funeral Home at 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA on Sunday March 15,2020, 6:00PM – 8:00PM and Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:00AM – 11:00AM – service at 11:00AM and Graveside at 2:00PM at Reeves Cemetery, Summit, MS. On River Ridge Rd near Stewart Mill Rd. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.