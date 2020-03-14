Mrs. Helen D. Brewer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020. A native of Walthal County Miss, and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, age 94 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Seale Funeral Home at 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA on Sunday March 15,2020, 6:00PM – 8:00PM and Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:00AM – 11:00AM – service at 11:00AM and Graveside at 2:00PM at Reeves Cemetery, Summit, MS. On River Ridge Rd near Stewart Mill Rd. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020