Helen Maxine Dukes Decker, 63, passed away April 17, 2020. She was born September 19, 1956 in Baton Rouge to Leroy Dukes and Ruth (Beckley) Dukes. Helen is survived by her son, Thomas Reynolds and wife Jenna of Mt. Vernon, IL; sisters, Shirley Keller and Deborah Dukes; two grandchildren Elliette Reynolds and Everett Reynolds; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pamela Rhodus. Helen retired from Caterpillar in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her two Shih Tzus, Fancy and Gizmo. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Internment will take place at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Published in The Advocate on Apr. 23, 2020.