Helen Deloris Newport Sanford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Deloris Newport Sanford.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Deloris Newport Sanford entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was an 87 year old native and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at Union Antioch B.C. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00-11:30 am. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Survivors include her children, Alvin Jr., Ray (Diane), Danny P. (Daisy), Weldon, Ronald Nimrod (Ruby) Joseph (Clarissa) and Olevia Sanford, Beverly Lombard, Linda Rodgers (Ronald), Dempsey Raymond (Burnell), and Debra Hawkins (Clinton); siblings, Frank and Clament Newport (Rosemary), Josie Nickerson, Mary Muse (Walter), Verna Landry and Jessie Allison (Robert); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Sanford; son, Charles Sanford; parents; five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.