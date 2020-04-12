Helen Deloris Newport Sanford entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was an 87 year old native and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at Union Antioch B.C. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00-11:30 am. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Survivors include her children, Alvin Jr., Ray (Diane), Danny P. (Daisy), Weldon, Ronald Nimrod (Ruby) Joseph (Clarissa) and Olevia Sanford, Beverly Lombard, Linda Rodgers (Ronald), Dempsey Raymond (Burnell), and Debra Hawkins (Clinton); siblings, Frank and Clament Newport (Rosemary), Josie Nickerson, Mary Muse (Walter), Verna Landry and Jessie Allison (Robert); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Sanford; son, Charles Sanford; parents; five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020