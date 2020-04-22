Helen Dorothy Berteau Babin
Helen Dorothy Berteau Babin, born in Ponchatoula, LA and a resident of Geismar, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 97. Helen was a member of the Home Demonstration Club and a devout Catholic of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, serving as a member of the Lady's Altar Society and as a religious education teacher. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing cards, traveling, being in her garden, and tending to her cows. Helen is survived by daughters, Patricia (Kenneth) Granier, Joan (Michael Sr.) Basso; sons Byron (Julie) Babin, Ricky (Phyllis) Babin; daughters in law, Lena Babin and Rachel Babin; grandchildren, Teresa Bourgeois, Trudy DePierri, Kevin Babin, Keith Babin, Shelley Bourgeois, Shane Babin, Nathaniel Babin, Grace Robert, Eric Babin, Chad Babin, Kristy Cliburn, Michael Basso, Jr., Amanda Dzbor, Jordan Babin; great grandchildren, Jared Bourgeois, Nicole Arceneaux, Jade Bergeron, Tiffani Theriot, Jeremy Avrill, Matthew Avrill, Elizabeth Babin, Claire Babin, Caroline Babin, Reed Babin, Chantel Elliot, Zachary Babin, Bailey Bourgeois, Brodie Bourgeois, Heath Rogers, Reese Robert, Louisa Babin, Kylie Cliburn, Allie Cliburn, Amelia Dzbor, Charlotte Dzbor; great great grandchildren, Weston Arceneaux, Lincoln Arceneaux, Stella Bergeron, Slayde Theriot, Ty Theriot, Kayne Theriot, Camden Avrill, Zoe Elliott. Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Shelton Henry Babin, Sr.; parents, Louis Berteau Sr. and Lessie Shaffer; sons, Shelton Henry Babin, Jr., Michael Gayle Babin; sister, Gracie "Dee" Braud; brother, Louis "Sonny Boy" Berteau, Jr.; grandchildren, Rhett Babin, Shannon Granier. Pallbearers; Kevin Babin, Keith Babin, Nathaniel Babin, Eric Babin, Chad Babin, Michael Basso, Jr., Jordan Babin, Shane Babin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chad Cliburn and Lynn Braud. Funeral Services will be private at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date. The Babin family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Treuil, Dr. Brian Murphy, Dr. Kevin Babin, Dr. JeaneeBarnes, Shelley Bourgeois, and Kristy Cliburn for their care of Helen. They would also like to thank all the nurses and staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and support. A deep sense of gratitude would like to be expressed to the sitters who assisted the family in home care of Helen, especially Buffy Rouyea, Katie Rossi, Paula Blanchard, and Tammy Gagnard. In lieu of flowers, a donation can made in Helen's honor to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
