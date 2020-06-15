Helen E. May Delatte
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. May Delatte, 82, a native of Gonzales and lifelong resident of Jackson, born August 5, 1937, died June 13, 2020. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Jackson, Louisiana. Helen is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, David and Glynn Delatte, of Jackson, Gary and Robert (Elisca) Delatte, of Gramercy; daughters, Cindy Delatte, of Jackson and Diane Delatte, of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Monica Moyer, of Watson, Joshua Delatte, of Lithonia, Georgia, Lucille and Michael Delatte, of Gramercy; five great-grandchildren; brothers, A. P., and Norman Borne; sisters, Rita Jo Friloux and Rilda Trahan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Buddy" Delatte; father, Hiram May; mother and step-father, Lottie Villar Borne and Bentz Borne, Sr.; sons, Keith, Leo and Cecil Delatte; and daughter-in-law, Jeanine Delatte. Visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Phillip Mitchell. The graveside service and burial at Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 10 in Jackson, Louisiana, at 1:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved