Helen E. May Delatte, 82, a native of Gonzales and lifelong resident of Jackson, born August 5, 1937, died June 13, 2020. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Jackson, Louisiana. Helen is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, David and Glynn Delatte, of Jackson, Gary and Robert (Elisca) Delatte, of Gramercy; daughters, Cindy Delatte, of Jackson and Diane Delatte, of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Monica Moyer, of Watson, Joshua Delatte, of Lithonia, Georgia, Lucille and Michael Delatte, of Gramercy; five great-grandchildren; brothers, A. P., and Norman Borne; sisters, Rita Jo Friloux and Rilda Trahan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Buddy" Delatte; father, Hiram May; mother and step-father, Lottie Villar Borne and Bentz Borne, Sr.; sons, Keith, Leo and Cecil Delatte; and daughter-in-law, Jeanine Delatte. Visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Phillip Mitchell. The graveside service and burial at Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 10 in Jackson, Louisiana, at 1:00 PM.

