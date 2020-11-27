Helen Edward Paxton, 94, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Saturday, November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve of 65 years; son, Kerry; daughter, Diane and granddaughter. She is survived by her son, David and wife Linda; grandson, David; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt), Wesley (Joleen) ; great-grandsons, MJ, Jace; two sisters, Johnny and Peggy. Helen will be missed by all with her sweet, independent personality. A celebration of life will be held at the end of December. Arrangements are under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.

