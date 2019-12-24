Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Friloux Helm. View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 2916 Paris Ave. New Orleans , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 2916 Paris Ave. New Orleans , LA View Map Graveside service Following Services Metairie Cemetery 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Friloux Helm, 102, passed away at her home on December 22, 2019. Her loving parents were Edward Eloi Friloux "papa", and Ella Prenderville Friloux "mama". She is survived by her two sons, Boyd Edward Helm MD (Barbara) and Michael James Helm MD (Pat); grandchildren, Shannon Helm Hanaiki PsyD (Bryan), Boyd Michael Helm MD (Adrianne), Eric Helm JD (Bridget), Brendan Helm MBA (Tina), Mollie Helm, Ryan Helm MD (Emily), Lauren Helm Shepherd LCSW (Joaquin); and numerous great grandchildren. Helen was a devoted and extremely loved second grade teacher for 34 years at Saint Leo the great Catholic school in New Orleans. One of the most special parts of her teaching was the preparation of well over 1000 children for First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. Because of this, when she entered heaven, there was an honor guard of over 1000 of the children's grateful guardian angels to meet Helen and to escort her to her Jesus. Also during her time at Saint Leo, she served as a minister of the Eucharist. In recognition of her leadership and dedicated service to the church, in her parish, and throughout the archdiocese she was awarded the Order of St. Louis Medal. When Helen's mother became ill, she retired from teaching to give full care to her mother. When her mother passed away, Sister Isabell 0P asked Helen to work at the motherhouse of Helen's greatly loved Dominican sisters. After working there 10 years, she reluctantly left her beloved nuns and her beloved city of New Orleans when she moved to Baton Rouge at age 82. She spent her final years being lovingly cared for by her two sons. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans, at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow the Mass at Metairie Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019

