Helen Gremillion Delatte
A native of Alexandria LA, the daughter of the late Winton and Amy Gremillion, and a resident of Baton Rouge for the past 63 years, Helen Gremillion Delatte died on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She is survived by two children, Jane Ray and her husband, Bruce, of Baton Rouge and Jim Delatte and wife, Gerri, of Ponchatoula; four grandchildren, Stephanie Hoffman and her husband Stephen, Christine Ray, Rachel Delatte, and James Delatte and his wife Jazz; two great-grandchildren, Margeaux Hoffman and Anderson Hoffman; and sister, Nora Bomke. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Felix A Delatte, Jr.; parents; brothers-in-law, Elmer Bomke and T Z Bourgeois; and sister-in-law, Leasie Bourgeois. She adored her family and friends, was an avid fisherman and loved a good time. Helen was a paraprofessional in the EBR School System for over 20 years. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 1:00–2:00 and the Memorial Service will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or online at www.alzbr.org.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
