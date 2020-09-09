1/1
Helen Hayes "Bert" Patterson
Helen "Bert" Hayes Patterson passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Viewing will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robins St., Baton Rouge, La. 70807. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith and Deliverance Tabernacle Church located at 18460 Hwy. 67, Norwood, La. 70761. Prophet Horace D. London officiating.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith and Deliverance Tabernacle Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
1 entry
September 8, 2020
Helen was a very loving mother,grandmother & friend.. She will missed by us all.. Take your rest Helen it’s well deserved.. Big hugs my friend.. I love you..❤
Patricia Turner
Friend
