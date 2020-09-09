Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen "Bert" Hayes Patterson passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Viewing will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robins St., Baton Rouge, La. 70807. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith and Deliverance Tabernacle Church located at 18460 Hwy. 67, Norwood, La. 70761. Prophet Horace D. London officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store