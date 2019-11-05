Helen Hernandez Beneditto, 87, a native and resident of Plattenville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling and friend. She enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables, doing puzzles, playing cards and going to the casino. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her 4 children, Gail L. Diaz (Thomas), Bridget L. Daigle, Chad J. Blanchard and Gina B. Tripode (David); 9 grandchildren, Jason Diaz (Heather) and Brad Diaz, Jana and Jami Daigle, Kip, Cassidy and Caroline Blanchard and Taylor and Kayla Triplde; 2 great grandchildren, Wyatt and Olivia Diaz; one sister, Florence "Flo" Randazzo and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her former husbands, Roy "Pete" Landry, Raymond J. Blanchard and Anthony "Tony" Beneditto; parents, Lucien and Lydia Guillot Hernandez; 2 siblings, Harry "H" Hernandez and Imelda "Poopie" LeJeune; 1 son-in-law, Ronald "Patot" Daigle; 1 sister-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019