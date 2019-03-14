Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Hodgeson Wheat Fields. View Sign

Helen Fields, a native of Galvez, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Connie Ray Hodgeson. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, Adam Wheat (Amanda), Tamara Horner (Tad), David Zajicek (Kindra), Rebekah Price (Carter), Jesse Yeager (Emma), Craig and Ross Fields, David Montgomery (Kristen), Brian Montgomery, Alex, Anna and Claire Paulino, Jennifer, Christine and Parker King, Blake, Neil, Dean and Joanne Tribou, Zachary and Olivia Talbot, Grace Schmidt (Phillip), 12 great grandchildren, 7 step children, Marcie Yeager (Danny), Paul Fields (Joni), Mary Kay Montgomery (Jeff), Patti Paulino (Jim), Beth King (Steve), Jeanne Tribou (Arthur) and Suzanne Talbot (Bart) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James Ralph (Jim) Fields, two children, Leslie Wheat-Zajicek and Drew E. Wheat, sisters Margie Diez, Lois Donaldson, Pearlie Mae Hale, Eva Jean and brothers Lihue Simon Hodgeson, Jr. and Calvin Dale Hodgeson. Helen married Jim Fields in 1986. Their home was a frequent gathering place for their children and grandchildren. After spending almost a decade in Prescott, Arizona where they enjoyed traveling, volunteer work, and the dry weather, they returned to Baton Rouge in 2005. Helen loved to sing, whistle, and shop at Dillards. Her grandchildren fondly remember fishing trips, collecting sea shells at the beach, and having their fingernails painted by Grandma. A Memorial Service will be held at Family of Faith on 10748 Perkins Road on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Family of Faith. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019

