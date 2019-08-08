Helen Jones Smith was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 99. Helen leaves to cherish her love and memories one sister, Christine Johnson; two sons, Jerry Scott and Mehl Smith (E'Van). Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 8:00 am followed by the celebration of life service at 10:00 am at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 9108 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Services conducted by Rev. Miller Jackson. Interment in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019