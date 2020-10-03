I have many fond memories of Miss Helen- as many of us called her. She was a great cook and especially loved Seafood!

She was also a very talented Artist and Seamstress. She loved cake decorating and had a Green Thumb!! She enjoyed shopping for Antiques and was always decorating her house . I will miss her so much.. She adored her children and grandchildren as well as her great grandson..no matter how many challenges she had with her health she made sure to be a part of every Special Event that went on in the family! (And there were numerous Celebrations!!)

She was so Young at Heart...

Love you

Barbara Manuel

Friend