1/1
Helen Joyce Alexis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
You will forever be in our hearts. It is with deep sorrow and much love (143) that the family of Helen Joyce Alexis-Brocato-Saccaro-Borgstede, of Harahan, LA, announce her passing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Helen was a native of Harahan, LA, where she graduated from Kenner High School and attended Spencer Business College. She was the daughter of James "Jimmy" Alexis and Eulalie Jacob Alexis. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brothers Louis Alexis and Frank Gandolfi. Helen was active in the Harahan community as she owned and operated the Red Wagon Grocery Store and served as President of Save-A-Cop Organization for Harahan, where she organized several motorbike rides to help raise funds for both local and state police officers. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her five children: Catherine Danchertsen-Vaughan (Rick), James A. Brocato (Brenda), Sammy T. Brocato (Stacey), Anthony J. Saccaro Jr. (Janet), Steven J Saccaro (Kellie); 12 grandchildren: Megan B. Gorski, Justin A. Brocato, T.J. Brocato, Taylor Brocato, Mallory Saccaro, Emily Saccaro. Nicholas Saccaro, Anna Saccaro, Matthew Saccaro, Ella Saccaro, Natalie Saccaro and Brady Saccaro; 1 great grandchild: Gray Gorski; and brother Ronald Alexis (Sharlene); as well as numerous relatives and friends. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Helen's Life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church- 44450 LA-429, St Amant, LA 70774. An interment ceremony will immediately follow at the New River Baptist Cemetery, 45270 LA-429, St Amant, LA 70774. Friends and family members are asked to adhere to all COVID-19 safe practices and wear masks at the Mass and interment ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the AMD Foundation for Macular Degeneration. Donations made be made by visiting https://www.macular.org/how-donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Interment
New River Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 3, 2020
We are thinking about you I. Your time of grief- Ulla and Butch Knoepp
Drs. James and Ulla (Ule) Knoepp
Friend
October 3, 2020
I have many fond memories of Miss Helen- as many of us called her. She was a great cook and especially loved Seafood!
She was also a very talented Artist and Seamstress. She loved cake decorating and had a Green Thumb!! She enjoyed shopping for Antiques and was always decorating her house . I will miss her so much.. She adored her children and grandchildren as well as her great grandson..no matter how many challenges she had with her health she made sure to be a part of every Special Event that went on in the family! (And there were numerous Celebrations!!)
She was so Young at Heart...
Love you
Barbara Manuel
Barbara Manuel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved